Twin girls, surprised to see with two heads and three hands,read more

A woman at Kanigaon in Odisha’s Kendrapara district gave birth to conjoined twins on Sunday. The twins were born with two heads and three hands.The conjoined twins two girls were born at a private hospital in Kendrapara town. Later the babies were moved to the district hospital as their health condition deteriorated.

According to doctors, there is very little chance of such children surviving and leading a normal life. The conjoined twins are a rare congenital anomaly and are joined at the chest and abdomen.This happens only when the fetus in the womb of the woman does not develop properly. This condition occurs in one in a million.

The woman delivered in a private hospital through a delivery operation. Later she was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Kendrapara. Pediatrician Dr. Debashish Sahu of Kendrapara District Hospital toldto the women that the newborn is drinking milk from both the mouths.

Earlier, such a twin child was born in Jai Devi Hospital in Agra, UttarPradesh. This child has four arms, four legs and two connected heads. These children are also connected to each other with twins. The body parts of both newborns are connected to each other. Apart from this, there are also four arms, four legs and two separate heads.

Meanwhile, the doctors in Kendrapara district hospital referred the conjoined twins to the Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack for further treatment.