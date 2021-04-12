‘Vigilance raid at Muslim league leader’s residence’; Seized over 50 lakhs

Kozhikode: Vigilance conducted a search of the residence of Muslim League leader KM Shaji and recovered Rs 50 lakh. The money was discovered from Shaji’s Azhikode house. 24 News reported that Shaji could be arrested in connection with the detection of illegal money. The raid on Shaji’s house began at 7 am. According to the report, the raid started at the same time at the house on Malur hill in Kozhikode and at the house on the Kannur canal. The probe is in the case of unlawful possession of the property.

Investigations are also being taken out in connection with the building of the house. The report also said that some documents were discovered. The court had ordered the vigilance to register a case on the complaint of advocate MR Harish. Shaji could be in trouble if he does not disclose the source of the money.

The team headed by Vigilance SP Sasidharan began searching the house on Malur hill at 7.30 am. The team examined outside for about an hour and a half and then went inside. Shaji was at home at this time. It was at this time that the search of the house on Kannur Chalo began. The intention of the team was to investigate the financial dealings of KM Shaji. Shaji’s assets were found to have increased by 166 percent between 2012-2021.