What happens if you miss the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? Expert gives explanation

vaccine supply shortages, and partially the result of fragmented, underfunded healthcare systems lacking in federal support also resulted in the delay of getting vaccines to people. People who have received one shot may have to wait much longer than the recommended three or four weeks to get their second dose. While a three- or four-week gap between shots is ideal, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says you can get your second shot within 42 days of the first one and still mount a full immune response.

CDC adds, “if the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.” In other words, you won’t need to start all over again if you can’t get your second shot within 42 days. “You’ll get the full benefit whenever you get the second dose,” says infectious disease expert Amesh A. Adalja, M.D., senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “However, the quicker you get the second dose, the faster you’ll have the full protection.”