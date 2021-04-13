Dubai reinforced its pre-eminence as a destination of choice for foreign direct investment.have a look

Dubai is the regional hub for foreign direct investment thanks to its pro-business outlook, expertise in wealth management and solid financial infrastructure, laws and regulation.Dubai hosts the highest number of investors and venture capitalists with the UAE having the second highest number of ultra high net worth individuals (those who have amassed a fortune of US$30 million or more) in the MENA region. There are an estimated 810 individuals with this level of wealth, and they control US$120 billion between them. As a result, Dubai is a fertile destination for those seeking business capital.

Dubai ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa region and fourth globally as a magnet for greenfield FDI capital.Dubai also achieved a record global market share in greenfield FDI projects, attracting 2.1 percent of all such projects in 2020, exceeding the 2.0 per cent mark for the first time, as it continued to lead regional and global FDI locations in facilitating global business growth and expansion.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, conveyed that Dubai’s regional leadership and global prominence in FDI attraction is the result of the great vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “His vision laid solid foundations for Dubai’s emergence as a smart and sustainable city of the future, the main gateway to regional growth markets, and a pivotal hub in the global economy.”

The government’s ongoing expansion drive has been reflected by surging levels of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). This wave of incoming business is largely attributed to Dubai’s position as a pro-business, technology and finance leader, as well as its impressive infrastructure.