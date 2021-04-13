Kerala Minister K T Jaleel resigns

KT Jaleel, Minister for Higher Education, Welfare of Minorities, Waqf and Hajj resigned from Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Tuesday.

KT Jaleel tended his resignation to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which has subsequently been forwarded to the Governor. The resignation comes a day after Jaleel moved the Kerala High Court seeking a stay on the Lokayukta order.

A division bench of the Lokayukta had found that KT Jaleel was guilty of nepotism. It was found that he had abused his position as a public servant to obtain a favour for a relative. The division bench submitted the report against Jaleel to the Chief Minister on Friday. The bench had held that the allegation of abuse of power, favouritism and nepotism against the minister was proved and so the minister should not continue in the post. Lokayukta had asked Jaleel to step down from the Cabinet.

The controversy began in November 2018 when VK Muhammed Shafi, a Muslim Youth League leader, filed a complaint to the Lokayukta regarding the appointment of TK Adeeb as General Manager in the Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation. It was alleged that the educational qualifications of the General Manager have been changed so as to suit the appointment Adeeb. Adeeb was working as the Manager of the South Indian Bank when the appointment was made.

KT Jaleel is the fifth Minister to resign from the Pinarayi Vijayan’s cabinet. The resignation comes two and a half years after the controversy began.