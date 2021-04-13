New entry rules announced in UAE

New entry rules for passengers announced in UAE. The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management team in Sharjah has announced the new entry rules.

As per the new rules, all passengers need to have a negative Covid PCR test result that was taken no earlier than 72 hours before the date of travel. Previously, the requirement was 96 hours.

Also Read: 2022 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The new regulation will come into force five days after the announcement. Passengers will also need to take a PCR test on landing at the Sharjah airport.