The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approves Sputnik V vaccine

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Monday approved the Russian vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use against Covid in India. The decision came after a panel of experts under DCGI recommended the vaccine for emergency use.

On April 1, the panel asked for more information on the testing and storage of the Sputnik V vaccine. The expert committee on Monday gave its approval after evaluating the information submitted by Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories collaborates with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the global commercialising partner for the Sputnik V for the manufacture of the vaccine.

The vaccine was found to be 91.6 Dr. Reddy’s percent effective in clinical trials in Russia. Dr. Reddy’s also made additional phase 2 and 3 clinical trials in India. India has become the 60th country to approve the use of Sputnik V against coronavirus.

The approval by DCGI has made Sputnik V the third COVID-19 vaccine to be registered in India. India is currently using Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. The emergency approval of Sputnik V will help the government to scale up its inoculation drive as the infection is spreading in the country at an alarming rate.