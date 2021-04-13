US-based Cruise will operate Driverless Taxis in Dubai

Cruise, the US-based company will operate driverless taxis in Dubai in 2023. Dubai thus becomes the first non-US city to have the Cruise Origin autonomous vehicles on its roads.

The agreement for the operation of driverless taxis was signed between the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Cruise on Monday. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai witnessed the signing of the agreement.

The Crown Prince said, “This agreement — which is the first of its kind worldwide between a government entity and a leading developer of autonomous vehicles, and autonomous vehicle technology — is a major step towards realising Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy aimed at converting 25 percent of total trips in Dubai into self-driving transport trips across different modes of transport by 2030.”

The first set of cars is expected to hit Dubai roads in 2023 and it will be increased to about 4,000 cars by 2030.