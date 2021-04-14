DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

50% discount on public fines announced in UAE

Apr 14, 2021, 04:31 pm IST
A discount on fines were launched in UAE. The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah has announced this. The authority announced that residents of Ras Al Khaimah can avail a 50 per cent discount on environmental fines throughout the month of Ramadan. This initiative was launched on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Officials said the main aim of imposing fines on violators is to educate community members about the importance of preserving the environment through adhering to rules.

