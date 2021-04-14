50% discount on public fines announced in UAE

A discount on fines were launched in UAE. The Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah has announced this. The authority announced that residents of Ras Al Khaimah can avail a 50 per cent discount on environmental fines throughout the month of Ramadan. This initiative was launched on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Also Read: UAE announces fees exemptions

Officials said the main aim of imposing fines on violators is to educate community members about the importance of preserving the environment through adhering to rules.