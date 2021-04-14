Bollywood actor Rahul Roy tests Covid positive

Another Bollywood actor has tested positive form Coronavirus infection. Bollywood actor Rahul Roy has tested Covid-19 positive.

“My Covid story. My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14 days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive. We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me,” Rahul wrote in an Instagram post: