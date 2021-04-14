Court actor Vira Sathidar Dies Of Corona virus

Actor Vira Sathidar, best known for his performance in the National Award-winning film Court, died due to COVID-19 related complications on Tuesday in Nagpur. He was 62 years old. He was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Nagpur after he was diagnosed with the corona virus. He died early morning on Tuesday due to sudden cardio respiratory arrest in COVID-19 pneumonia with respiratory failure. Filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane, who worked with Sathidar in the 2014 film Court, said the actor was on life support after he was admitted to the hospital last week. “He had COVID-19 and was put on ventilator. It’s an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in.”

Vira Sathidar became popular after he featured in Court, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2015. In the film, he played the role of a protest singer named Narayan Kamble, who is accused of inciting a sewage worker’s suicide through one of his folk songs.