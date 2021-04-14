Covid-19 Update: 1798 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1798 new coronavirus cases along with 1492 recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. The Ministry has conducted over 40.4 million Covid-19 tests in the country.

Sharjah on Tuesday announced updated Covid testing procedures for passengers arriving at the Sharjah International Airport. The new regulation will come into force by next week.