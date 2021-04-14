Has anyone blocked you on WhatsApp? Ways to know

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular instant messaging app used by over 2 billion people in over 180 countries. If you block someone’s number then they will not be able to message you or see your status on WhatsApp. Do you have a suspicion now that someone has blocked you? WhatsApp has not introduced any features to understand this. Here are some ways to know it.

Last Scene/Online– When you open someone’s WhatsApp chat window, if that person’s name does not display the last seen time or online, that person may have blocked you. At the same time, you can not be sure that you are blocked by this one hint.

Profile photo will not change– If someone has blocked you on WhatsApp, you can’t see if that person changed their profile photo. When that person blocks you, the photo will remain the same. If someone’s profile photo remains unchanged on your WhatsApp, that person may have blocked you.

Messages will not be delivered– Only one tick mark will always be displayed if you send a message to a blocked WhatsApp customer. That is, your message is sent but not delivered because the double tick mark does not appear. If all the messages you send are still single tick marks, that person may have blocked you.

You can’t make WhatsApp calls– Do you suspect that someone has blocked you on WhatsApp? Give them a WhatsApp call. If your call is not connected the person might have blocked you.