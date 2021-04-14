Not happy with your photo on Aadhaar card? You can easily change it

Many people do not like the photo on the Aadhaar card, one of the most important identification documents in India. But now there is an option to change the photo on the Aadhaar card easily. Changing the photo is as easy as changing the details including the name. All you have to do is visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center. From there, people can change their photo on the Aadhaar card with the help of the Aadhaar executive. There is a charge of Rs 25 and GST for changing the photo.

After submitting the photo change request through the UIDAI website, the cardholder will receive a URN number and an acknowledgment slip. Now let’s see how to change the photo.