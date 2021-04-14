State government announces new entry rules

A state government has imposed new entry rules. Bihar state government has imposed new entry rules. Passengers travelling to Patna from Maharashtra, Punjab and Kerala will have to carry a Covid-19 negative report.

Patna District Magistrate has issued the order that people from three states including Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala who are arriving at Jayprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna will have to carry an RT-PCR test Covid negative report, which should not be more than 72 hours old.