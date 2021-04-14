UAE announces fees exemptions

Exemptions imposed on fees for hotels has been extended in UAE. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has extended exemptions of tourism and municipality fees for hotel establishments in the emirate until June 30, 2021.

“This initiative is in line with our vision of sustaining and supporting the tourism sector, especially in the exceptional and urgent circumstances that currently face the sector. Close collaborations between the public and private sectors are vital, and we are committed to working hand-in-hand to pave the way towards a brighter future”, said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of the Tourism and Marketing Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.