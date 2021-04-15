Coalition forces destroyed 5 ballistic missiles, 4 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted and destroyed five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia. The militants in Yemen had targeted Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

A “limited fire” broke out at a university in a region near the border with Yemen after Saudi forces had intercepted an attack attempt by Iran-aligned Al Houthi militias. “One such attempt targeted the Jizan University. The interception and destruction process resulted in fall and scattering of shrapnel on the campus, causing a limited fire that was brought under control without civilian casualties,” said Turki Al Maliki, the spokesman of alliance forces.