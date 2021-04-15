DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Coalition forces destroyed 5 ballistic missiles, 4 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Apr 15, 2021, 09:54 pm IST

The coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia had intercepted and destroyed five ballistic missiles and four explosive-laden drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia.  The militants in Yemen had targeted Jazan in Saudi Arabia.

A “limited fire” broke out at a university in a region near the border with Yemen after Saudi forces had intercepted an attack attempt by Iran-aligned Al Houthi militias.  “One such attempt targeted the Jizan University. The interception and destruction process resulted in fall and scattering of shrapnel on the campus, causing a limited fire that was brought under control without civilian casualties,”  said Turki Al Maliki, the spokesman  of alliance forces.

 

Tags
Apr 15, 2021, 09:54 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button