Mahabharat actor passes away due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Satish Kaul, who played the role of Lord Indra in the renowned TV show Mahabharat, passed away due to coronavirus-related complications on Saturday, he was 74. The late actor’s funeral will take place on Sunday, Kaul is survived by his sister.

speaking to the media Kaul’s sister said, “He had fever for the last five-six days and wasn’t keeping well. So, on Thursday, we admitted him to Shri Rama Charitable Hospital here and then we learnt he had tested positive for coronavirus,”