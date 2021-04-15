Mollywood actor, Tovino Thomas, tested COVID-19 positive

Tovino Thomas, one of the most loved actors among Malayalam cinema-goers, has been tested coronavirus positive. The actor through Instagram on Thursday shared this with his fans.

Getting to social media, Tovino Thomas posted that he is COVID-19 positive and is now in quarantine. He further added that it is an asymptomatic case, and announced that he has been under quarantine for a few days now. The 32-year-old actor kept a positive vibe as he went on to write that he is looking forward to action and promised to be back soon. Tovino Thomas also asked all his fans to stay safe.

“Hello. As it turns out, I’ve been tested positive for Covid and is currently in isolation. It was an asymptomatic case, I’m fine and well,” wrote Tovino.

“So it’s been quarantine time for a couple of days now. A few more days to look forward and long about returning to action and entertaining you all… Stay safe, everyone. Be back soon,” Tovino wrote further.

The in-theatre movie of Tovino is the much-boosted action thriller Kala, directed by Rohith VS will hit the theatres on March 25 to various reviews. The film was analysed for too much violence even though his performance in the film was highly praised. The film also stars Lal in a crucial role. The actor also posted greetings for his fans on the auspicious occasion of Vishu., but at that time he did not say anything about tested coronavirus positive.

Tovino Thomas has also finished shooting for Aashiq Abu’s Naradan (also starring Anna Ben), and is looking forward to the release of the action superhero film Minnal Murali directed by Basil Joseph and Kaanekanne starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shruti Ramachandran and Suraj Venjaramoodu apart from Tovino Thomas. The film will be directed by Manu Ashokan.