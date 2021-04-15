Working hours during Ramadan announced

The working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan announced in UAE. The Ajman Economic Development Department has announced the working hours of employees.

Ajman Economic Development Department has announced the extension of working hours for economic activities during Ramadan until 4am. Establishments are required to commit to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

The supervisory authorities will carry out inspection campaigns to ensure the adherence to anti-Covid rules. Administrative and legal measures will be taken against violators, the statement added.