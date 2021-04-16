21 die as boat sinks

In a tragic incident, at least 21 people lost their lives as the boat they were travelling sank on Friday. The boat carrying illegal migrants from Africa sank off the central port city of Sfax in Tunisia. The dead include nine women and a baby. Rescue workers had recovered 21 bodies.

Three people had been rescued by the coast guard with the help of civil protection divers. As per reports, the boat was carrying 41 migrants from Africa.

Sfax is a common exit point for Europe-bound migrants from Africa. Last month, on March 9, two boats ran aground in the same area killing 39 people, while 165 migrants were rescued. Most were sub-Saharan nationals.