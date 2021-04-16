COVID-19: NEET PG 2021 postponed due to coronavirus surge

As the COVID-19 cases are increasing, the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been postponed, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday. The medical entrance examination was programmed to be held on April 18. The decision was taken regarding the well-being of the young medical students in mind, Mr Varddhan added.

“In light of the surge in COVID19 cases, GoI has decided to postpone NEETPG2021 exam which was earlier scheduled to be held on Apr 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping wellbeing of our young medical students in mind,” Vardhan said in a tweet.

A postponement of NEET PG 2021 was requested by thousands of medical students across the nation. A petition was also been filed before the Supreme Court by doctors asking for the postponement of NEET for postgraduate candidates.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE), which conducts the exam, had already issued admit cards on April 13.

On Thursday late evening, due to growing requests for postponement and rising COVID-19 cases, the authorities decided to postpone the examination.

“Looking at the present situation of the pandemic and taking into account the safety and wellbeing of the students, it is decided that the NEET PG 2021 exam scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021, be postponed. The next date of examination would be announced after reviewing the situation later. A notice will be issued well in advance before the conduct of examination,” reads the official notification.

A new date of the entrance examination will be released after evaluating the COVID-19 situation, on the official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.