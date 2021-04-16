Covid-19 Update: 1843 new coronavirus reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1843 new coronavirus cases along with 1506 new recoveries and 2 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

The ministry has conducted 198,135 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The ministry had conducted over 41.1 million Covid-19 tests in UAE.

The overall infection tally had reached at 493,266. The total recoveries now stand at 476,518. The death toll is at 1547.The ministry has urged the public to follow all preventive guidelines particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.