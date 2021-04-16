Cuteness alert : Kareena Kapoor shares FIRST pic of newborn ,have a look

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday surprised her fans by dropping the first photo of her younger son on social media with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby boy on February 21. Kareena delivered her second baby at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. For a while, the actress kept the baby away from social media and papa. However, now she has shared the first photo and fans are in awe of the little munchkin.

Kareena Kapoor posted the adorable picture of Saif, Taimur and the newborn as she gave a glimpse of her weekend. In the photo, could see doting the daddy and elder brother gushing over the little one. The actress concealed her newborn’s face with a baby emoticon. ?”This is what my weekend looks like… how about you guys?” Bebo captioned the photo.

Earlier, Kareena’s father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor ‘accidentally’ posted a photo collage of his new grandchild and later deleted the same. Kareena usually stuns her fans with beautiful monochrome pictures. Recently, she dropped a black and white picture of herself relaxing on the bed. In the picture, the actress can be seen staring at his baby.

Meanwhile, Kareena is working on her first book titled “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible”, which is pitched as a comprehensive guide for expecting mothers. The book is slated to come out this year.

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his forthcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is inspired by the Tom Hanks-starrer Hollywood film “Forrest Gump”.