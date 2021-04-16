Delhi: Dust storm, cloudy weather, and light rain

A dust storm hit Delhi, on Friday around 4 pm, which affected the visibility. There was also cloudy weather that brought the mercury down slightly, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

50 kilometre per hour was the speed of the wind. A hailstorm is also likely, said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre. In some areas a very light rain was also recorded, he said.

A minimum temperature of 20.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in the morning and the maximum temperature is around 39 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest in the season so far. The minimum temperature had settled at 21.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.

The temperature is foretold to remain below 40 degrees Celsius for the next five to six days, the IMD said.