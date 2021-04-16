Gulf Country extended grace period for illegal expats

A gulf country has extended the grace period for illegal expats. Kuwait has extended the grace period. The grace period has been extended for one month. The deadline for illegal expatriates was due to expire on Thursday. The new decision will help expats to legalize their status and avoid related penalties that the Interior Ministry will apply after this grace ends.

Kuwait government had urged illegal residents to apply for readjusting their status during the new extension period.

Kuwait has repeatedly extended the grace period for illegal residents in the past months. The first grace period began in March last year.