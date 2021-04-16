Kumbh Mela: Spike in coronavirus cases, Niranjani Akhada decided to exit mela

In the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases Uttarakhand Government on Thursday restricted gatherings at religious, social, and political events to 200 people but exempted Kumbh Mela from it. Kumbh Mela was exempted from the order even though 1700 people including 68 Sadhus were tested positive for coronavirus between April 1 and April 15.

On Thursday Mahamandaleshwar Kapil Dev Das (65) of the Nirwani Akhada of Madhya Pradesh died from Covid-19. Nirwani Akhada is one of the 13 main Akhadas in the country.

Niranjani Akhada, one of the largest naga sanyasi akhadas and the second-largest akhada after the Juna Akhada has announced that it will exit the mela on Saturday, nearly two weeks before the scheduled close. It is reported that many from Niranjani Akhada are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

According to the Kumbh Mela administration out of 14915 people tested on Thursday, 332 were found Covid-19 positive. A total of 2167 people were found positive for coronavirus in Haridwar alone in the last five days.

Uttarakhand reported 2,200 cases in 24 hours on Thursday night. This was the biggest single-day spike the state had seen since the pandemic began in December 2019.

India reported over two lakh Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday.