New fine warning issued in UAE

A new fine warning has been issued in UAE. The UAE public prosecution has issued the warning. The authority warned that collecting donations without proper licence will lead to legal actions.

Authority informed that the Article 27 of the Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 regarding combating cybercrimes mentions that seeking public donations without a permit from approved specialised bodies via information technology devices is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh500,000. According to the Article 8 of Federal Law No. (4) for 2018, people who collects donations or contributions at mosques without permission from the authorities is punishable for a maximum of three months or a fine of maximum Dh5,000 or either one of the two penalties.