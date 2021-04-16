Nirav Modi’s extradition to India has been approved by UK govt

London: Neerav Modi, a diamond trader who left the country after embezzling crores of rupees from the Punjab National Bank, will be soon extradited to India. UK Home Secretary has issued an order directing Neerav Modi’s extradition to India.

Neerav is accused of embezzling Rs 14,000 crore from the Punjab National Bank. Neerav Modi had approached a UK court against the central government’s demand for his extradition to India but failed. Modi, 50, who is currently lodged in a UK prison, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case since 2018. “The UK Home Minister has approved the extradition request of Nirav Modi,” a CBI source said.