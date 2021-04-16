Ram Mandir donation: More than 15,000 cheques worth nearly Rs 22 crore bounce

New Delhi: Donation for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya has received 15,000 checks worth Rs 22 crore have bounced. The amounts were returned to the account of various organizations, including the VHP, which had raised funds. According to the report, this was made clear in an audit conducted by the ‘Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Temple Trust’ set up for the construction of the Ram temple. The report also states that the checks were returned due to the non-availability of funds in the account and technical errors and inconsistencies in the signatures.

Of the 15,000 checks that bounced, 2,000 were received from Ayodhya itself, said Swami Govinddev Giri, treasurer of the trust. The remaining 13,000 checks were received from different parts of the country. “We are sending the bounced cheques back and appeal to those people to issue fresh ones,” said Swami Govinddev Giri. The VHP and other affiliated outfits conducted a collection drive between January 15 and February 17 of this year seeking donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.