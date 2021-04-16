Saudi Arabia announces new rules for foreign Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has announced new rules for foreign Umrah pilgrims. Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has announced the new rules.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry, all pilgrims must check their inoculation status according to the type of approved vaccine at a care centre in Makkah at least six hours before performing Umrah. Worshippers will then be given a bracelet to wear and be directed to the Al Shubaikha gathering centre to verify both it and all their relevant permits.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had also previously announced that Umrah and visit-and-prayer permits could be reserved using the updated versions of the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna apps.