Saudi Arabia launches iftar programme in India

Saudi Arabia has launched a iftar programme in India. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Call in Saudi Arabia has launched the iftar programme in India. Saudi Arabia aims to donate iftar food to 80,000 families in India. The programme is launched in cooperation and coordination with prominent Islami associations, centres and universities in India.

“Iftar Programme of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques” is supported and overseen by Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs and Call Abdulatif Bin Abdulaziz and is supervised by Saudi Ambassador Saud Al Sati”, said Badr Al Enazi, the Religious Attache at the Saudi embassy in New Delhi.