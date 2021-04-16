Tamil Comedian Vivek critical after cardiac arrest

Tamil actor Vivek was rushed to the hospital on Friday after he complained of chest pain. The actor who’s known for films like Runn, Anniyan and Sivaji, reportedly suffered a heart attack and his condition is critical. He is admitted in Vadapalani SIMS hospital. SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani confirmed that the actor is in a critical condition after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Vivek is currently being monitored by a team of doctors at the private hospital and has been placed on the ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body. “He has heart blocks. Doctors will decide further course of treatment. Although his condition is better than at the time of admission, Vivek remains critical,” the hospital informed. The 59-year-old actor had received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. However, the hospital told that no links between the cardiac arrest and the vaccine have been established. Soon after the vaccination, the actor spoke to the media, urging all those who are eligible to take the dose. “The public safety measures to keep ourselves safe (from coronavirus) is wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining adequate physical distancing. The medical way to protect ourselves is this vaccine. You might be taking Siddha medicines, Ayurvedic medicines, Vitamin-C, Zinc tablets etc. This is all fine. But these are added measures. The vaccine is the only thing that can save your life. If you ask me if people who are vaccinated don’t get COVID-19, it is not like that. Even if COVID-19 hits you, there won’t be death,” the actor had said.