Worship Maa Kushmanda on Day 4 of Chaitra Navratri .know the importance

Maa Kushmanda is another manifestation of Goddess Durga who is worshipped on day four of Navratri. The nine auspicious days of the Hindu festival are being celebrated with great enthusiasm and people observe fast in order to please the Goddess. Today is the Chaturthi Tithi of Chaitra, Shukla Paksha. This year, Chaitra Navratri celebrations began on April 13. They chant various mantras and slokas while worshiping the deity. Maa Kushmanda is believed to have eliminated darkness by giving birth to light.

The name Kushmanda is formed with three words ‘Ku’, ‘Ushma’ and ‘Anda’,Ku stands for little, Ushma stands for warmth and Anda means egg. It stands for someone who created this universe as a small cosmic egg. Thus, Maa Kushmanda is the true symbolism of divine spark. Belief suggests that she created the Brahmanda (Universe) with her divine smile that radiated energy. She has eight arms holding Kamandalu, Gada, Chakra, Dhanush, lotus-flowers and other edges and a japmala. She is mounted on a lion and since she has eight arms, she is also known as ‘Devi AshtaBhuja’.She governs the Sun, and devotees worship her for getting rid of their diseases and illnesses.

Pray to Goddess Kushmanda with all your heart but make sure you take flowers in your hands and bow down before the Goddess before starting your puja. Then offer flowers, coconut, fruit, milk, sindoor, and dhoop to the idol. Next is to adorn the Goddess with jewelry and other pious things. Invoke Maa Kushmanda by chanting the Mantras.