Centre reduces price of Remdesivir injections. Know more

New Delhi: The government has slashed the price of Remdesivir, a drug used against Covid, in the wake of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country. The Ministry of Fertilizers and Chemicals has ordered a reduction in the price of the drug as the number of patients in need of treatment has increased significantly.

“On the Intervention of the Government the major manufacturers/markers of ‘RemdesIvir Injection’ have reported voluntary reduction in Maximum Retail (MRP),” the Department of Pharmaceuticals National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority stated. Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications. In India, the second wave of Covid-19 intensified and the daily incidence of the disease crossed two lakh.