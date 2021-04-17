Commodity market: Gold prices edges higher

The price of gold has again surged in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged by Rs.120 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs. 35,320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4415 higher by Rs.15. This is the

The price of gold has edged higher by Rs.2000 in April. On the Multi Commodity Exchange 9MCX), the price of gold futures has surged by 6% in the last 15 days. At present gold futures is priced at Rs. 46,648 per 10 gram. In the international market, the price of spot gold is at US dollar 1781 per ounce.