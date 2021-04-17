Covid-19 Update: India reports 2.34 lakh new coronavirus cases

India has reported record number of coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours, 2,34,692 new coronavirus cases along with 1,23,354 recoveries and 1,341 deaths were reported.

The total number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,45,26,609. In this 1,26,71,220 are recovered. The death toll is at 1,75,649 . At present there are 16,79,740 active cases .

As per the Ministry of Health, five states accounted for 59.79 per cent of the fresh cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 27.15 per cent of these cases. Maharashtra reported 63,729 infections, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,426 new infections and Delhi with 19,486 new cases.