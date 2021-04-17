Fire breaks out at COVID hospital; 4 dead

Raipur: A huge fire broke out at Covid Hospital in Chhattisgarh. Four people died in the accident. All of the dead were Covid patients. The incident took place at Rajdhani Hospital in Raipur. The fire broke out in the hospital building this evening. The fire was spreading rapidly to other areas. “Four persons have died in the incident. One person died due to fire and three of suffocation,” Raipur Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav said.

Police said that a case of negligence will be registered against the owners of the hospital. “The victims were Covid-19 patients and were admitted in the hospital for the last few days. The fire broke due to short-circuit in a fan and spread in other wards. We are investigating as to why the fire extinguishers were not used on time and action will be taken against the owners,” said Yadav.