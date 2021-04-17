Former Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus infection

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has tested positive for coronavirus. “I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” H D Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Kumaraswamy got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23. He had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan assembly constituency.

???? ??????-19 ???????? ???? ???????? ???? ??????. ???? ????? ????????? ???? ?????????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ????????????. — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) April 17, 2021

Earlier, many political leaders in the state including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuriappa has been tested positive for Covid-19 infection.