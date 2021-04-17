DH Latest NewsKarnatakaLatest News

Former Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus infection

Apr 17, 2021, 01:34 pm IST

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has tested positive for coronavirus. “I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested,” H D Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Kumaraswamy got himself inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on March 23. He had been campaigning for the party candidate in Basavakalyan assembly constituency.

Earlier,  many political leaders in the state including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyuriappa has been tested positive for Covid-19 infection.

Tags
Apr 17, 2021, 01:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button