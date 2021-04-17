Hey, mango lovers! A happy news… The ‘mango-special’ train is coming…

Along with the summer, the mango season is here. We get different varieties of mangoes throughout the season, which makes us fall in love with the fruit even more. We have mangoes in the form of smoothies, shakes and also adds it with desserts. The fact is that mango is one of those few comforting things that summer has to offer us.

There is happy news for every mango-lover in Delhi. On Friday, the season’s first ‘mango special’ train arrived at Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar railway station from Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram. The train came from Vizianagaram on April 14, with 200 tonnes of mangoes, packed in 11,600 boxes. Vizianagaram is known to be the hub of mangoes, from where the fruits are transported in the north of Andhra Pradesh.

As per the report in ANI, this service was started by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential commodities. In a statement, senior divisional commercial manager, A K Tripathi informed, “Taking into consideration of the requirement by the mango traders, Waltair Division will run special parcel train services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, Waltair Division is making all efforts to continue the supply chain of essential commodities.”

Talking about the same, Tejinder Singh from the Azadpur Mandi to ANI that the railways earlier had similar services for other fruits too. According to Mr Singh, the service started with oranges, which later extended to chiku, bananas and mangoes. “Earlier, we used to get the product from the railway yard by truck, then to our godowns from there. This is better for us,” he added.