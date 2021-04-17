New guidelines for foreign pilgrims announced in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for foreign pilgrims coming to the country to perform Umrah. The Ministry of Haj and Umrah had announced five new guidelines to be followed by all foreign pilgrims.

As per the new guidelines, all foreign pilgrims must move to the Inaya Center in Macca six hours before performing Umrah, verify the status of their vaccination, wear digital wristbands, present their bracelets upon arrival at the Al Shubaika Assembly Center and abide by the date and time assigned to them to perform Umrah.

Also Read; Indian expats won 1 million UAE dirham

Foreign pilgrims are also required to spend three days in quarantine in their respective hotels in Macca after their arrival in Saudi Arabia.