Opposition criticize the government for failing to tackle Covid 19

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Narendra Modi government on Saturday, saying it has no strategy against Covid-19 amid a surge in infections. “This government has no strategy against Covid. It has no proper vaccination strategy and no oxygen strategy,” a Congress functionary quoted Gandhi as saying in his brief speech at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

There was no immediate response to Gandhi’s comments. At least two leaders, Digvijaya Singh and Pramod Tiwari, seconded Gandhi. Tiwari, who was the fifth speaker at the meeting, maintained Gandhi had predicted all these Covid-related developments last year.