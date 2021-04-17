Republic Day Violence Case: Delhi court announces its verdict on Deep Sidhu’s bail application

A court in Delhi has announces its decision on the bail application submitted by actor-activist Deep Sidhu accused in the Republic Day violence. The court has granted bail to Deep Sidhu. Special Judge Neelofer Abida Perveen has announced the verdict.

Sidhu’s bail is subject to furnishing personal bond with two sureties on the sum of Rs 30,000. He has also been asked to submit his passport and “cooperate” with investigating officers.

“The facts of the matter, the specific allegations cannot be lost sight of and the nature of incriminating material cannot be disregarded at any cost. It would lie within the prosecution to establish the accusations by collecting material and leading credible evidence in the course of trial, and for the Trial Court to assess and appreciate the evidence and determine the culpability of the accused-applicant at the appropriate stages of the proceedings,” the court said while considering his bail application.

Deep Sidhu has been arrested on February 9 for several offences under the Indian Penal Code including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by public servant (188).