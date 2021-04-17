State government restricts office attendance to 50%

A state government has capped the attendance in the government offices. Haryana state government has announced the new decision. The Haryana government restricted the physical attendance in its offices to 50 per cent. Also, the entry of outsiders to the offices is curtailed.

As per the new order, employees in the rank of undersecretary or equivalent and below can work from home and their physical attendance be restricted to 50 per cent. All officers of the level of deputy secretary or equivalent and above are to attend offices regularly. The officers attending the office should stagger their arrival timing between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. to avoid crowding in the lifts and corridors.