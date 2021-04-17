Top Bollywood actor tests positive for Covid-19

Top Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The actor took his social media handle to confirm the news.

“Covid – positive. Mood & spirit – super positive. Hi everyone, this is to inform you that i have tested positive this morning for Covid -19 as a part of precautions I have already quarantined my self & taking utmost care , but don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems remember i’m always there for you all,” wrote Sonu Sood on his Instagram page.