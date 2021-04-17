What to eat before and after Yoga. know it from here

If you want all the benefits of yoga, it is essential to have a balanced diet and get enough rest. Did you know that the foods you eat before and after your yoga session are equally important for health? This is because these foods play a crucial role in enhancing the benefits of yoga! It is important to follow a diet rich in protein, carbohydrates, fats, and other nutrients. So let’s take a look at what to eat before and after your yoga sessions so that we can turn yoga into a productive exercise.

What to eat before yoga practice?

1. Avocado: Also known as butter fruit, avocado is incredibly nutritious. They contain potassium, magnesium, and vitamins. It is very beneficial to eat it in the morning before yoga. Also, avocado is easy to digest. These help in lowering cholesterol and are good for heart health

2. Apples and Bananas: It is good to eat fruits like apples and bananas as they will give you energy quickly. This makes it one of the best snacks you can eat before exercise.

3. Protein-rich foods: There is nothing better than starting your day with protein-rich foods such as yogurt, oatmeal, and protein shakes. They help to improve the proper functioning of the muscles and cells in your body.

4. Dried Fruits and Nuts: A handful of almonds and raisins are a more concentrated source of nutrients and are also high in vitamins and minerals. This gives you the energy you need before your yoga classes.

What to eat after yoga practice?

1. Water: During exercise, your body loses fluids through sweating, which can lead to dehydration. Therefore, before eating anything after a yoga practice, it is essential to hydrate the body first. You can also add lemon juice to water to boost your energy level and get vitamin C.

2. Green Tea: Green tea is rich in health benefits. Therefore, experts recommend drinking it every morning. It contains L-theanine and caffeine, both of which help boost the body’s energy levels. What’s more, drinking a cup of green tea lowers your heart rate, which is also effective in relaxing the body after exercise!

3. Fruit Salad: Eating a fruit salad with bananas, berries, grapes, apples, and dates is a great way to give the body the nutrients it needs after exercise. It helps to provide protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

4. Eggs: You can eat boiled and non-boiled eggs to get high-quality protein and nine essential amino acids, which is the best food to maintain, repair, and build muscles.