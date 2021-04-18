Actor Siddharth gets a special birthday gift

The makers of siddharth’s upcoming film gave a very special gift to the actor on the occassion of his birthday. Maha Samudram crew shared the first look of his character on social media as a birthday gift to the actor. Earlier the Actor humorously wrote on instagram; “I look in to infinite depths of universe and ask only one thing… I’m old enough. May i Please have my beared now? Thank you. He captioned his birthday cake picture.

Turning the occasion into a more special event, the team of Maha Samudram dropped the first look as a special gift for the fans of the actor. Maha Samudram will mark the actor’s return to the Tollywood industry after seven years

The makers of the film AK Entertainments posted the first look on their Twitter and wrote, “The Prince of Hearts has returned back to Conquer you all.. Wishing our Man, The Calm & Composed @Actor_Siddharth a very Happy Birthday!