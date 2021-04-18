Rashmika Mandanna appointed as the Indian brand ambassador of McDonald’s

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandana has been appointed as the Indian Brand Ambassador for McDonald’s, the world’s largest fast food chain. The actress has been appointed as a brand ambassador by Westlife Development Ltd., which heads the company’s southwest network. The company said that this is an important step towards strengthening the brand leadership of McDonald’s in the major markets and that the actress will be a part of major campaigns in India.

“With this association, we aim to further strengthen our connect with the millennials in our key markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana,” said Arvind RP, Director – Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South). Rashmika Mandanna has been popular among the South Indian film industry with her super hits like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade. The young actress has lakhs of fans in Kerala. Rashmika’s latest release is Pushpa starring Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.