The Kapil Sharma co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale to tie the knot.

The Kapil Sharma co-stars Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale on Sunday announced they will tie the knot on April 26. The announcement came a day after the couple made their relationship official and shared the news of their engagement. Posting a series of stunning pictures, which seem to be a part of their pre-wedding photoshoot, Sugandha announced the wedding date.

The rumours about their relationship surfaced in 2017 when media reports suggested the pair had been dating since 2016 and was ready to tie the knot. At the time, Sugandha had shot down the rumours and commented that they were just good friends. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” Sugandha Mishrashe had then said. Amid rumours, Sugandha and Sanket had co-hosted Zee TV’s Summer Express 2017, and it was considered as a part of their plan to take more assignments together.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who remained mum about their relationship for years, surprised their fans as they announced their engagement on April 16 and will tie the knot on April 26.

The comments section under the couple’s post was soon filled with congratulatory messages from their fans. Sanket also shared a group of pictures on his Instagram page and thanked friends and fans for their wishes. Sugandha had written, “Forever,” while the comedian had posted, “found my SunShine.