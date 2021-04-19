‘500 Dirham fine’: UAE police issues new advisory

UAE police has issued a new advisory for all residents. The Abu Dhabi police has informed all drivers to must make sure to slow down at pedestrian crossings. People who violate this will face a fine ofDh500 fine and six black points.

The Abu Dhabi police has released a video on its social media handle to educate residents about this. The video shows two cyclists crossing the road at a zebra crossing, yet one is knocked over by a van that failed to slow down in time.

The video was released as part of the Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign to create traffic safety awareness.